Shocking! Bigg Boss Season 17 winner Munawar Faruqui takes a dig at Mannara Chopra by not calling her the winner of the show

Munawar and Mannara were good friends in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house and since day one. But things doesn’t seem to be the same post the show getting over as now while interacting with the media, Munawar took a dig at Mannara Chopra
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra were two strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house and their game was loved by the audience and the fans.

Their friendship was the talking point of the house and it went through a lot of ups and downs.

But as the show was coming to an end their friendship came to a standstill and things went bad between them though Mannara stood for Munawar during the time of Ayesha and the accusations.

After the show though Mannara said that she would like to continue the friendship Munawar had said that he wouldn’t like to be friends because at time she does make him feel uncomfortable.

Yesterday,  Abhishek Kumar threw a party for his Bigg Boss friends and had an re – union while he was interacting with the media along with Munawar even Mannara joined in along with Naved.

When Naved joined the conversation Abhihsek said that he is the winner of NRI and that’s when Munawar said that here we have only three winners which include Abhishek, Naved and  himself and just ignored Mannara.

If one remembers Mannara had told in many of her interviews that she is the winner when it comes to female contestants of the show and hence that was an indirect dig to the actress by close friend Munawar.

On hearing this, Mannara said to Munawar “ That we are happy with your win and we wish that you get more success and reach the moon”

Munawar replies saying “Thank You” and leaves from there and Mannara doesn't like the gesture.

Well, it seems like this friendship post Bigg Boss won't last and has ended.

