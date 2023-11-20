Shocking! Charu Asopa is left in tears after she is refused an apartment for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa is a well known Television personality. She has been part of many Tv shows like Jiji Maa, Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein and many more. She was recently in the news for her separation with Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajiv Sen. Now she is in the news for another shocking reason.

Recently, while hunting for a new apartment, Charu was turned away and the reason will surely make you wonder. In her recent vlog, Charu expressed that being a single mother in the city has its own challenges. She said that many refused to give her an apartment in their building due to her being a single mother. She said, “No matter what a woman does in our society, how much ever she does, she can never change the thinking of people.’

She further said, “Even today, before giving a woman a home, a man's name is attached to her or not, and if not, she is not given to her home. It feels sad to see the condition of the woman of our country. And these people who refuse to give home go out and give big speeches in the name of women empowerment.

Today again I was forbidden from giving home in 1 society because I am a single mother. And the thing to think is that there was only 1 woman to mana. This is the condition of women in the country where women are worshipped.’

Charu revealed that she is looking to move as she has to travel a lot to get home from shoots and be with her daughter. She is looking for a place that is closer to her shoot locations.

