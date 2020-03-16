Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of Mohan in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan

MUMBAI : Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan is a new show that began a few months ago and the audience has already given it thumbs up and has connected to the serial.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It stars Neeharika Roy and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles.

The role of Mohan is strong and he takes stand for the right, but did you know that before offering the role to Shabir it was offered to many actors who then refused to be part of the show.

But did you know that before offering the role to Shabir Ahluwalia it was offered to many actors who had refused the role.

Check out the actors who refused the role of Mohan :

1 Mohit Malik

Mohit is a huge name in the television industry and he is best known for his role in serials like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala etc. He too was offered the role of Mohan be he declined as it had some prior commitments.

2. Ravi Dubey

Ravi is a superstar on television and he is best known for his role in serials like Jamai Raja. He was offered the role of Mohan but he declined it as he is busy producing shows on television.

3. Zain Imam

Zain Imam is a well-known television star and he is best known for his performances in serials like Naamkarann and Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor was offered the role of Mohan but he declined it as has already signed for another show.

4. Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj is a well-known actor on television and he is best known for his roles in Kundali Bhgaya and he declined the role of Mohan as he had some personal commitments.

5. Pearl Puri

Pearl is a well-known actor and he is best known for his performance in Naagin 3, and he too was offered the role of Mohan but the reason why he declined the reason is unknown.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shabir Ahluwalia, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Mohan the way he did.

