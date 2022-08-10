Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”

“Rabb Se Hai Dua” is one of the most loved shows on television with a very interesting plotline. Here, we bring you the list of actresses who had refused the role of Dua.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 07:00
Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is a new serial that began airing on Sony TV just a few weeks back. The show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore and Aditi Sharma in lead roles.


The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.


The role of Dua, essayed by Aditi Sharma, is loved by the audience as her character is very strong.

But, did you know that before signing Aditi Sharma for the role, it was previously offered to a few actresses who declined the role for some reason?


ALSO READ : Must Read! Here are actors who were approached for the role of Haider in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua, check it out


Here we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua:


1.Shruti Sharma


Shruti Sharma is a well-known actress on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Namak Issk Ka, Gathbandhan, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she couldn’t identify with the character.


2.Eisha Singh


Eisha Singh is a well-known actress on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she had already signed another project.


3.Pratibha Ranta


Pratibha Ranta is a popular name in the world of television and is best known for her role in Qurbaan Hua. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she had already started shooting for her show, Aadha Ishq.


4.Helly Shah


Helly Shah is a well-known personality on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she rejected as she was busy with some other projects.


Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Aditi Sharma. Fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Dua the way she did.


For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Dua breaks down thinking Haider and Hina have started trusting Ghazal

 

 

 

Karanvir Sharma rab se hai dua Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore A Thursday Hotstar Zee TV LSD Productions Ankit Raizada Nishigandha Wad Melanie Nazareth TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/27/2023 - 07:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Johnny Depp is residing in rural England to enjoy quiet life
MUMBAI:Hollywood star Johnny Depp has chosen to enjoy a quiet life away from the glitz and blitz of Hollywood.After...
Dhruv Tara: Revelation! Dhruv needs his answers from Tara
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
What! Farooq Sheikh was paid only Rs. 750 for his debut film Garm Hawa and received it only after 20 years
MUMBAI: Farooq Sheikh was one of the most sought after actors of his time. He always brought a smile on the face of his...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Scary! Ali and Marjina find dead bodies
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant shares what she went through during her miscarriage and uterus operation; reveals if she would ever fall in love again
MUMBAI:Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed headlines for...
Recent Stories
Farooq Sheikh
What! Farooq Sheikh was paid only Rs. 750 for his debut film Garm Hawa and received it only after 20 years

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant shares what she went through during her miscarriage and uterus operation; reveals if she would ever fall
Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant shares what she went through during her miscarriage and uterus operation; reveals if she would ever fall in love again
Bigg Boss 16 when she felt she was a misfit for the show
Shocking! Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals the special people who encouraged her to take up Bigg Boss 16 when she felt she was a misfit for the show
Shalin Bhanot
OMG! Check out what Shalin Bhanot had to say about Salman Khan targeting him every weekend
Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
Hitesh Bharadwaj
Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap
Karishma Sawant explains how her character changes post 'Yeh Rishta...' leap