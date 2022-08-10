Shocking! Check out the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua from the serial “Rabb Se Hai Dua”

MUMBAI: Rabb Se Hai Dua is a new serial that began airing on Sony TV just a few weeks back. The show is doing exceptionally well.

The show stars Karanvir Sharma, Richa Rathore and Aditi Sharma in lead roles.



The show is produced by Prateek Sharma under the banner of Studio LSD Private Limited.



The role of Dua, essayed by Aditi Sharma, is loved by the audience as her character is very strong.

But, did you know that before signing Aditi Sharma for the role, it was previously offered to a few actresses who declined the role for some reason?



Here we bring you the list of actresses who refused the role of Dua:



1.Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma is a well-known actress on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Namak Issk Ka, Gathbandhan, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she couldn’t identify with the character.



2.Eisha Singh



Eisha Singh is a well-known actress on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she had already signed another project.



3.Pratibha Ranta



Pratibha Ranta is a popular name in the world of television and is best known for her role in Qurbaan Hua. She was offered the role of Dua, but she refused as she had already started shooting for her show, Aadha Ishq.



4.Helly Shah



Helly Shah is a well-known personality on television and is best known for her roles in serials like Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Swaragini, etc. She was offered the role of Dua, but she rejected as she was busy with some other projects.



Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Aditi Sharma. Fans feel that she is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Dua the way she did.





