Shocking! C.I.D actress Chandrika Saha files police complaint against her 21 year old husband for banging her 15 month old baby against the floor

MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Chandrika Saha who has been part of Tv shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert has filed a complaint against her husband Amaan Mishra. The actress said that she was in the kitchen and told her husband who she married recently to look after her son. But after a while she heard her son crying loudly.

He then took the baby to the bedroom and Chandrika later heard a loud thud following which the baby cried inconsolably. She then went into the room to find injury marks on the baby. She checked the CCTV footage to find Amaan banging the baby twice on the floor in anger.

The actress rushed the baby to the hospital and later filed a police complaint against Amaan.

Chandrika said that she was divorced when she met Amaan in 2020, who was a trader and had an affair with him. On finding out that she was pregnant, he was not happy and wanted her to abort the child but the doctors advised against it. The couple fought a lot about it and got married a month back.

A police officer from the Bangur Nagar Police Station said that Mishra has been booked under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody. He further said, “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings.”

