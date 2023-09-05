Shocking! C.I.D actress Chandrika Saha files police complaint against her 21 year old husband for banging her 15 month old baby against the floor

The actress said that she was in the kitchen and told her husband who she married recently to look after her son. But after a while she heard her son crying loudly.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 15:45
Chandrika Saha

MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Chandrika Saha who has been part of Tv shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan India: Crime Alert has filed a complaint against her husband Amaan Mishra. The actress said that she was in the kitchen and told her husband who she married recently to look after her son. But after a while she heard her son crying loudly.

Also Read-Dolphin Dwivedi, Chandrika Saha and Sharhaan Singh in Savdhan India

He then took the baby to the bedroom and Chandrika later heard a loud thud following which the baby cried inconsolably. She then went into the room to find injury marks on the baby. She checked the CCTV footage to find Amaan banging the baby twice on the floor in anger. 

The actress rushed the baby to the hospital and later filed a police complaint against Amaan. 

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! The star cast of CID reunited; is the show returning?

Chandrika said that she was divorced when she met Amaan in 2020, who was a trader and had an affair with him. On finding out that she was pregnant, he was not happy and wanted her to abort the child but the doctors advised against it. The couple fought a lot about it and got married a month back. 

A police officer from the Bangur Nagar Police Station said that Mishra has been booked  under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 for assaulting a child in one’s custody. He further said, “We are investigating the case and examining the CCTV recordings.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-PinkVilla 


 

Chandrika Saha Adaalat C.I.D Savdhaan India: Crime Alert Aman Mishra Juvenile Justice Act CCTV footage Malad Television News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/09/2023 - 15:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Randeep Rai rejected Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Randeep Rai is one of the celebrated actors of television and he has a massive fan following.Currently, he is...
Shocking! C.I.D actress Chandrika Saha files police complaint against her 21 year old husband for banging her 15 month old baby against the floor
MUMBAI : Popular Television actress Chandrika Saha who has been part of Tv shows like Adaalat, C.I.D. and Savdhaan...
Exclusive! Nishi Singh bags Star Plus upcoming show ‘Titli”
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Wow! Abhir reaches out to Ruhi, tries to apologize to her
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Virat gets a call to verify a dead body
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: OMG! Amrita reveals THIS big thing to Riya
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor
Exciting! Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor collaborate for a new untitled film; movie to hit the screens this September
Latest Video
Related Stories
HITEN AND NITI, BALH2 POSTER
MUST READ! Will Niti Taylor and Hiten Tejwani be seen in another Show together after Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2? This video could be the answer, check out
his preparation
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja opens up about his fears, his preparation, and why he was not a part of the show previously, saying “I had wanted to do it for a long time, the last time I was doing some show, then…”Read for Full Story!
plays the character of Arjun Bajwa
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Finally! Pravisht Mishra enters the show, plays the character of Arjun Bajwa
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir reveals about the time she signed the show and talks about her biggest fear
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Shocking! Check out the shocking response of Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she talks about working with Shalin Bhanot; reveals who she supports - Shiv Thakare or Archama Gautam
Shiv Thakare
Exclusive! Shiv Thakare has THIS to say about the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13! Read to Find Out