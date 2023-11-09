Shocking! Elvish Yadav takes an indirect dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason

Elvish Yadav and Asim Riaz rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss and today, they have become household names. Now, Elvish took a dig at Asim Riaz for this shocking reason.
Elvish

MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he won Rs. 25 Lakhs and took the trophy home.

He has created history as until today, no wild – card contestant has won any season of Bigg Boss. He broke the stereotype of a non – wild card winning the show.

This was a given that he would win the show as his fans had broken all records on social media. There was no doubt about his success.

His game was loved by the audience and hence, he won the game against Abhishek Malhan, who from day one was playing the game and was seen as a potential winner.

He had grabbed headlines for his friendship with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Ashika Bhatia and Jiya Shankar.

On the other hand, Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days when the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

Both Asim and Elvish are two of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ :Shocking! Asim Riaz takes an indirect dig at Salman Khan for his exit from the movie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali says “ My Father was promised a movie, they used my name for creating a hype and the pressure, anxiety they have given me will not break me”

Elvish took to social media and indirectly took a dig at Asim where he said that no one can take the place of late actor Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

In the video, he said that some people don't have the courage to come and speak in front of everyone. Everything is done behind the back. He feels like abusing, but can't.

Well, it seems like Elvish is very upset with Asim Riaz and this fight is going to go a long way.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”

 

