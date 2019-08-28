News

Shocking entry halts Hanuman and Babita's wedding in Patiala Babes

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Patiala Babes is up for high-voltage drama and twists.

Babita and Hanuman's story of love is going well, as both have agreed for this marriage.

Hanuman and Babita are both ready to take this relationship ahead, and the pre-wedding ceremonies have begun.

Hanuman is happy to get a partner like Babita and wants to make her feel special.

Their wedding day finally arrives, and a bigger dhamaka is set to unfold.

In the upcoming episode, a shocking entry halts Hanuman and Babita's wedding: that of Ashok.

Will Ashok cause trouble for them?

Stay tuned to know.

