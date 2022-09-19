SHOCKING! Fans decide to BOYCOTT Bigg Boss 16 if Munawar Faruqi doesn’t participate in it

MUMBAI: Stand -up comedian Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame when he won the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is now creating a buzz with a possible entry on Bigg Boss 16.

Fans of Munawar Faruqui cannot control their excitement ever since the news dropped that Munawar might be the first confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Munawar was regarded as one of the top Lock Upp competitors. He was regarded as a master player since he could play the game without doing any misconduct. Whether it was his friendships or his conflicts, or even his emotional side on the stage, everything appealed to the audience.



As a result of his time in Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui has gained widespread recognition. He was the audience's favourite and ultimately the winner. Given the way he played the game, the majority of people thought he would win the competition.

Since his stint on the OTT show, he has become a social media sensation, and his fan base has grown significantly. Munawar revealed a lot of heartbreaking personal experiences during the Lock Upp season since he has experienced it all, both the highs and the lows.



He received the most votes, winning the trophy, a car, and Rs. 20 lakhs in prize money. The audience admired his straightforwardness and honesty.



The news of Munawar being on big Boss 16 is not confirmed. A lot of his fans tweeted that they won’t watch the show if Munawar is not a part of it. They feel that the show won’t be able to do well and will not have a high TRP without Munawar. Some of them even said that they will boycott Big Boss if they don’t bring on Munawar. He has been trending online for the same.

Check out some of the tweets here:

If #munawarFaruqui is not coming in @BiggBoss then I will not watch bigboss 16 — Sahil (@111sahil01) September 19, 2022

Hey guys, As we know that #MunawarFaruqui have been signed for #BiggBoss16. I'm a big fan of him . I'm here to support him on his #BB16 journey. Please follow me, I'll follow back.

Let's shower our love on him#MunawarWarriors #MunawarKiJanta pic.twitter.com/CQRcod8aos — Umran Malik (@TheUmranMalik) September 19, 2022

Whatever listen today, only one thing I wanna to say#BiggBoss16 needs #MunawarFaruqui#MunawaFaruqui doesn't needs you.



We have seen your trp of your previous two year season...

If Munawar doesn't coming this season you are gonna to suffer same.@ColorsTV — (@blazuiuu) September 19, 2022



The fans are going crazy and are constantly wishing for Munawar to be a part of the show. The show premiers soon and people can’t wait to find out the contestants for this season.

