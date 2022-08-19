Shocking! This is how Shehnaaz Gill reacted when she was asked about her tattoo on late actor Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved actresses in the Indian television industry and she has a massive fan following. Recently, while interacting with the media she was asked to show the tattoo of late actor Sidharth Shukla and this is what the actress had to say.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 14:36
MUMBAI : Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.Her friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favorite and soon she will be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on any post that she shares on social media.

Recently, the actress interacted with the media during an event and she was asked to show her special tattoo that she had made for late actor Sidharth Shukla.

To which the actress said that it’s a very personal thing and that she wouldn’t show it to anyone, she also mentioned that she knows that Sidharth’s support will always be there for her brother (Shehbaz).

Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla’s pair was loved by the audience and they fondly call them SidNaaz, one of the most loved couples on television who has a crazy fan following even today.

Actor Sidharth Shulka passed away on the 2nd of September 2021 when he suffered a massive heart attack. His death news sent shockwaves around the nation and SidNaaz fans were left heartbroken.

But even today they cherish their bond and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the duo.

Well, there is no doubt that SidNaaz will always remain one of the iconic couples in telly land.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

