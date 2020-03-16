Shocking! Janhvi Kapoor recreates the magic of Anupama as she lip-syncs her dialogues

Janhvi Kapoor has shot a video where she is seen lip-syncing the dialogues of Anupama with her team. The video is funny and will leave you in splits.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 18:33
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track is quite interesting as the narrative focuses on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. While the Kapadia and the Shah families handle Adhik and Pakhi's love story, Anuj has come to know Barkha and Ankush's truth. Finally, Anupama decides to break ties with the Shah family.

Anupama as a character is loved by the audience and the fans feel that she is a very powerful character. No wonder the show is trending Number one every week when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The dialogues of the show are very popular and many fans do follow the trend of making videos on the big dialogues of the show.

Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and she keeps sharing posts and keeps the fans updated about her whereabouts.

Now the actress took to social media and shared a funny video where she is enacting the dialogues of Anupama with her team.

The video is funny and will leave you in splits.

Well, there is no doubt that Anupama is the most loved character and the fans love watching the show which has made it number one.

