Shocking! Jigayasa Singh candidly reveals the reasons behind her exit from the show, the effect of rumours; Says ‘I used to cry in my car every day…’

MUMBAI: Jigyasa Singh is well-known for her extraordinary roles in television series such as Thapki Pyaar Ki, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. After she left Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 in the middle, there were a lot of rumors circulating about her acting lavishly and that she left the famous show to attend her brother's wedding, among other things.

The actress has been absent from television for some time. Jigayasa spoke candidly about the reasons behind her exit from the show, the effect of rumors, her family's support, and other topics in a lengthy interview.

She talked about her absence from TV for a long period of time, "Well, all this while I didn't get a platform to let people know about my side of the story. A lot has been misunderstood about me and people have a lot of misconceptions; I thought, they should know what happened during the time I quit Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 and life after that. There are a lot of things that I'm going to talk about in this interview."

Jigyasa Singh mentioned, "Thapki... was my debut show and it was quite close to my heart. Thapki is my baby. I was doing Shakti... Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki as Heer when the makers of Thapki decided to come up with another season. I was thrilled with the idea of playing the same character again. I only got a two-day gap between wrapping up Shakti... and joining Thapki. Usually, actors at least require a week to relax, snap out of the heavy character, enjoy some family time, and then think about other projects."

She added, "In my situation, I had to jump from one character to another. I was Heer today and before I could snap out of that zone, I was Thapki. I didn't get time to relax my body and mind between the two shows. Initially, everything was going smoothly, and I was thrilled to portray such a demanding character. However, after a few months, it began to affect my well-being. I started feeling unwell. Despite this, being the dedicated individual I've always been, I would take medication and return to work. I disregarded numerous warning signs. My approach to acting is somewhat unique; I tend to fully immerse myself in the characters I portray."

She further continued, "Even while I was unwell, I made sure to shoot day in and day out. I was Jigyasa only for 7 hours of the day and the rest of the day I was this complex character- Thapki."

Jigyasa talked about how she does not had enough time to spend with family. Within twenty days, she gained weight and her health started deteriorating. She even had a thyroid diagnosis. Decided to put her health first.

She said, "Things started getting worse. It got difficult for me to gather myself and push through the shooting schedules. I remember I used to cry in my car every day after returning from a shoot. It was getting heavier with each passing day. I always preferred to be on a diet as a leading actress needs to look a certain way on Television. I realized I gained 7kgs in 20 days and that was alarming for me. I also noticed getting an alopecia patch on my scalp. I got a few tests done and I was diagnosed with thyroid. Things started to make sense. And I knew that I had to do something about it. I was asked to take a month's break or my mental health would go for a toss. I didn't want to pop any more pills especially not those anti-depressants and I made up my mind to prioritize my health."

Jigyasa Singh also reacted to the claims that he is arrogant, highly paid, and unprofessional. She said, "When Jigyasa had an alarming health issue, it was speculated that she had quit the show to be a part of her brothers' wedding. We asked her about the impact of such speculations, she said, "I think, I tried my level best to do whatever I could for the show. I was ready to make adjustments. However, there were rumors about me being unprofessional, but I think if one is true to themselves, they don't need to prove themselves and thus I let it pass. As an actor, we know that these things would be spread. I know how dedicated, hardworking, and passionate I was."

She mentioned, "I've also heard things like 'arey woh toh bahot charge karti hai'. This isn't true. I'd like to put this loud and clear, I don't charge a bomb. I don't have financial constraints as my family supports me, if I relate to the character, I do it. I know a few people didn't approach me for projects thinking that I charge a lot of money, which is not the case. I crave good work and want to play stronger characters."

Something Jigyasa learned from her darkest period, “I learned from that phase of my life is that one needs to balance personal and professional life. Having a quiet day with oneself and spending quality time with family hold a lot of importance too. I'll always remember this and will make sure to not allow my health to get affected further.”

Now that she has fully recovered, Jigyasa Singh is in superb condition. She hopes to amuse her fans by returning to acting in the near future.

