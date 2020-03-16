Shocking! Karan Wahi aka Aditya LOSES HIS TEMPER on the sets of Channa Mereya, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Karan Wahi aka Aditya Singh is seen most of the time in the angry mode because of his past experiences in his life.

But here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on what has recently really irked Karan aka Aditya on the sets of Channa Mereya.

His co-star Shardul Pandit aka Armaan took to his social media and revealed what is the most irritating thing for Aditya.

He reposted a video wherein Aditya is seen, and he captioned the video, “Aditya ko gussa isliye ata hai ki uska nada khul jata hai @karanwahi”

To which Karan replied, “Wow what a observation...”

Have a look at the screenshot!

Talking about the show’s storyline, Rajvant is impressed with Ginni’s food and wants Aditya to give the contract to her. Surprisingly, Aditya agrees to this. But, when Ginni calls him, he denies the contract to her. But, a major twist will be when Rajvant will give her the contract yet again and Ginni will be very happy about this and will be ready to take her Dhaba to new heights. Aditya is upset with Rajvant for giving the contract to Ginni and Ginni is ready to face Aditya head-on.

