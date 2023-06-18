Shocking! Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s Cezanne Khan’s alleged wife Aisha Pirani files FIR against actor on grounds of domestic violence and extortion

MUMBAI : Cezanne Khan is a popular face in the entertainment industry. He has been part of many popular Tv shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others.

Also Read-Cezanne Khan: 'Appnapan' helped me to push the envelope as actor

The actor once claimed that a woman named Aisha Pirani was an obsessive fan and a relative. Shockingly, now, Aisha has filed an FIR against the actor claiming that he married her simply to get a green card. She has filed a case against him on the grounds of domestic violence and extortion.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Aisha claimed that Cezanne Khan lived off her between the years 2013-2016 and she spent all her money on him. She claims that he married her only to get a US green card and he has cheated on her. Aisha further said that while she went to work, Khan would sit at home. He would use her credit cards and she didn’t really stop him then as she is not a bad person but the last straw was when he labeled her as an obsessive fan who would morph images.

Aisha claims that her kids are hurt by his behavior and how he made a fool of her in front of them as well. She said that he tricked her into signing divorce papers but as per the Muslim law the two are still married and in Nikaah. She said that Cezanne claimed that his mother wanted him to marry a young girl thus he kept the marriage hidden. He told a news portal, “I want the recovery of the money that I spent on him and the compensation for what I have been through mentally because of him.”

Also Read-Cezanne Khan on playing chef and love for food in 'Appnapan'

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife