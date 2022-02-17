Shocking! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Sherilyn join forces against Prithvi? Details Inside!

MUMBAI: The Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya is really loved by the audiences and has been on the air for almost 5 years.

The love story of Karan and Preeta and how they manage to build a strong relationship despite endless troubles has been loved by the audience. Featuring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show is a spinoff of Kumkum Bhagya. The show has managed to gain top position and the credit goes to the outstanding cast. The fans are in awe of the lead couple Karan and Preeta played by Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya respectively.

ALSO READ:WOW! Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih makes Her Relationship official! Details Inside!

Previously, we saw that the show took a two-year leap. Preeta is in a state of shock seeing Prithvi making Luthra's life hell and she decides to help them.

The Cast of the show often shares behind the scenes on social media and sneak peeks of the show and fans are always delighted to see the offscreen equation of the cast, especially of people who don't get along on-screen.

Preeta aka Shraddha and Sherilyn aka Ruhi is Archnemesis on the show but friends in real life, Shraddha took to Instagram to share an Instagram reel where both are recreating a viral trend, check it out:

Fans are loving their real-life friendship. Meanwhile, on the show upcoming episodes, we see that Preeta tries to ask Karan to listen however he says that she has a battle with him so why is she harming them all, Dadi says that if Mahesh is taken to the asylum then she would oust Preeta from this house, Preeta questions why are they talking like this since she is the owner of the Luthra empire, Karan mentions that he is talking on behalf of the entire Luthra family and if Mahesh is taken to the asylum then the entire Luthra family would leave, she can live in the house all alone.

Karan refuses to talk to Preeta, she doesn't understand what has happened and why is everyone suddenly against her,

Prithvi's evil plan has finally worked and he is taunting Preeta about how will she get out of this.

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Oh No! Kundali Bhagya: Karan lashes out at Preeta; Mahesh sent to the Asylum