SHOCKING! Maddam Sir fame Ashwani Rathore aka Iqbal bike sets on fire, actor escapes unhurt

MUMBAI: Ashwani Rathore is currently seen in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir.

The actor is seen playing the role of Iqbal in the show.

Viewers have loved Ashwani for his character which has a lot of shades.

Ashwani has played various characters and he is popularly loved for playing Dimple Bhabhi in the show.

Apart from this, Ashwani has donned several looks in the show and entertained the viewers.

While Ashwani's professional life is going great, his personal life recently witnessed a shocking tragedy.

The actor exclusively told us that his bike all of a sudden was set on fire recently.

Ashwani revealed that it was just a few minutes he parked his bike in the building and one of his friends told him about this incident.

The bike caught fire all of a sudden and luckily, Ashwani escaped unhurt.

The actor reveals that his bike is entirely burnt and he will have to buy a new one.

But he is thankful that nothing happened to him.

Ashwani did not let this incident affect his work and he continued shooting for the show as usual.

Well, it is very unfortunate for anyone to see their expensive possessions burning into ashes.

Coming back to Maddam Sir, the light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

It has some of the finest actors who are making sure not just to impress us with their excellent performances but also to entertain us with their rib-tickling comedy.

