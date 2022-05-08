SHOCKING! Maddam Sir fame Ashwani Rathore aka Iqbal bike sets on fire, actor escapes unhurt

Ashwani Rathore who plays the role of Iqbal in the show opens up on the recent incident where his bike was caught on fire. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 12:12
SHOCKING! Maddam Sir fame Ashwani Rathore aka Iqbal bike sets on fire, actor escapes unhurt

MUMBAI: Ashwani Rathore is currently seen in Sony SAB's Maddam Sir.

The actor is seen playing the role of Iqbal in the show. 

Viewers have loved Ashwani for his character which has a lot of shades. 

Ashwani has played various characters and he is popularly loved for playing Dimple Bhabhi in the show.

Apart from this, Ashwani has donned several looks in the show and entertained the viewers.

While Ashwani's professional life is going great, his personal life recently witnessed a shocking tragedy. 

ALSO READ: HAPPINESS! After Savi Thakur aka Amar Vidrohi's exit from Maddam Sir, Rahil Azam to be back with Gulki Joshi?

The actor exclusively told us that his bike all of a sudden was set on fire recently. 

Ashwani revealed that it was just a few minutes he parked his bike in the building and one of his friends told him about this incident. 

The bike caught fire all of a sudden and luckily, Ashwani escaped unhurt. 

The actor reveals that his bike is entirely burnt and he will have to buy a new one. 

But he is thankful that nothing happened to him. 

Ashwani did not let this incident affect his work and he continued shooting for the show as usual. 

Well, it is very unfortunate for anyone to see their expensive possessions burning into ashes. 

Coming back to Maddam Sir, the light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

It has some of the finest actors who are making sure not just to impress us with their excellent performances but also to entertain us with their rib-tickling comedy.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: HAPPINESS! After Savi Thakur aka Amar Vidrohi's exit from Maddam Sir, Rahil Azam to be back with Gulki Joshi?

Gulki Joshi Bhavika Sharma Yukti Kapoor Priyanshu Singh Sonali Naik SonyLIV Jay Mehta Production Sony Sab Dhananjay Pandey Ashwani Rathore Ajay Jadhav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 08/05/2022 - 12:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The new season will be launched on this date
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his keenness of playing negative characters: I want to be the biggest villain in the television industry and I don't fear of getting typecast
MUMBAI:After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently seen...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Suhasini puts a big condition in front of Anisha
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
EXCITING NEWS! Akshay Kumar to grace the stage of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar in Bollywood Night special
MUMBAI :  Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Bhagya Lakshmi: High-voltage Drama! Rishi gifts Malishka a necklace; THIS is how Lakshmi reacts
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
CELEBRATION TIME! From Anupamaa to Akshara, Star Parivaar choose these avatars of Bollywood Characters in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Recent Stories
Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty
Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty
Latest Video