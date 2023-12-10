Shocking! Madhura Naik expresses a concern as 300 family members stranded in Israel; Says ‘I am worried, but feel safe in India…’

MUMBAI: Following Israel's conflict with Hamas, violence in both Israel and Gaza is out of control. After launching an unexpected attack on portions of Israel on Saturday, the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas ignited the battle.

Actress Madhura Naik's life has been turned upside down as a result of her Israeli mother and Hindu father. She lost her sister and brother-in-law to gunfire. She said in conversation that 300 of her family members are still stranded in Israel.

She said, "My family informed me about them missing, and only after 24 hours were their bodies identified. Their children in the car along with them, were taken back by the officers on duty."

She reveals that she is a Jew because her grandma was one. She shares, "The situation unfortunately has always been like this in Israel, we have always faced a lot of such situations. My family is worried about how things are going to escalate. I felt it is necessary to talk about it in my social media post. I cannot reveal where I am right now, due to security reasons, neither can I tell you which members are stuck in Israel. I have just been getting a lot of communal hate after my post, and it is shocking that people are failing to empathise with innocent lives. They fail to understand that it is the innocent civilians who die. This is a terror attack, same like what happened in Mumbai, 26/11."

She continues by saying that over the past few days, she has dealt with more than simply "nasty comments" she has also faced threats. On appreciating India, she says, "It's very important for all Jews in all parts of the world to stay safe. I feel extremely safe here in India, the authorities are very supportive of us. If any such situation happens, I know I will have their full support. I have the best of both Jewish and Hindu religions. I am just praying for the safety of everyone."

