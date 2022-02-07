Shocking! Manushi teams up with Tej! Is Meet going to be in Trouble!

MUMBAI: In a short period of time, Zee TV's Meet has become a popular show. The show, which debuted a few months ago and stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles, is titled Meet. Meet Alhawat and Meet Hooda are two of them. Audiences adore their on-screen chemistry.

The story tells of Meet's journey to self-identify, as well as her relationship with Meet Alhawat. Manushi, who is determined to reclaim Meet Alhawat, is one of the few people who does not want to see them together.

Tej Ahlawat is the elder brother of Meet Ahlawat, Tej has lost his memory but he doesn't like Manushi and considers Meet Hooda his friend.

But it looks like the tables have turned and Tej has joined hands with Manushi, take a look:

Thank goodness, it isn't in the show and just in real life, where Vishal Gandhi and Sharain are actually really good friends.

The Show is going through a lot of drama right now, In the upcoming episodes, we see that Babita wants Meet to prove that's he still deserves to be Meet Ahlawat's Wife. When Babita tells all the reasons why she wants just good for Meet Ahlawat she will be do anything to get Manushi and Meet Ahlawat together but Meet Ahlawat tries and defends Meet Hooda and he knows that Manushi is the one who is trying to instill Negative feelings in Babitas's mind about Meet Hooda. Meet Ahlawat tries to find out the truth about the letter and goes to Meet Hooda's Dadi to know what is happening.

Dadi takes Meet Hooda's side and explains that Manushi has taken possession of their house by fraud, and she blackmailed Dadi into taking that letter to Babita or Maushi will kick them out of the house.

Meet Ahlawat is shocked at hearing this!

