SHOCKING! Media QUESTIONS Ram and Priya's marriage in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story that has left the audiences shocked.

Ram and Priya's relationship has witnessed several ups and downs ever since they got married.

The duo went through so many fights and misunderstandings which took a toll on them mentally and emotionally.

In the upcoming episode, the show will witness a major drama.

A new problem awaits Ram and Priya.

Everyone in their family knows that they married just for Akshay and Shivina's sake. Though they don't love each other, they respected and supported each other immensely.

However, Ram and Priya's marriage has been questioned and it will be interesting to see how things turn out to be.

Take a look:

Ram and Priya are expecting each other's support in these trying times.

