Shocking! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey gets mobbed by his fans; check out his reaction

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

Also read: Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Big Update! After Teejh celebrations, Meet Ahlawat-Manjiri and family gear up for Raksha Bandhan?

Since Shagun has immense popularity amongst all the people, recently he got mobbed by his fans on the local streets of Mumbai Suburbs.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpse. He captioned it, “Ditta rabb ne haddo wadh aukaat naalo zyada no doubt.”

Have a look!

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

Talking about the show, Manjiri, Meet Ahlawat, and the rest of the family members are all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan fest after Teejh celebrations. It is heard that Manjiri and Meet will face a lot of ups and downs on their path. A lot of high voltage drama will be witnessed by all.

Well, what is your take on Shagun’s fan following?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com