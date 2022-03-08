Shocking! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey gets mobbed by his fans; check out his reaction

Since Shagun has immense popularity amongst all the people, recently he got mobbed by his fans on the local streets of Mumbai Suburbs.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 20:22
Shocking! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey gets mobbed by his fans; check out his reaction

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

Also read: Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Big Update! After Teejh celebrations, Meet Ahlawat-Manjiri and family gear up for Raksha Bandhan?

Since Shagun has immense popularity amongst all the people, recently he got mobbed by his fans on the local streets of Mumbai Suburbs.

He took to his social media and shared the glimpse. He captioned it, “Ditta rabb ne haddo wadh aukaat naalo zyada no doubt.”

Have a look!

Also read: CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week

Talking about the show, Manjiri, Meet Ahlawat, and the rest of the family members are all set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan fest after Teejh celebrations. It is heard that Manjiri and Meet will face a lot of ups and downs on their path. A lot of high voltage drama will be witnessed by all.

Well, what is your take on Shagun’s fan following?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

meet badlegi duniya ki reet Meet Ahlawat Ashi Singh Meet Hooda Zee TV Zee 5 Badho Bahu Splitsvilla Shubhaarambh Mahima Makwana TellyChakkar exclusive interview TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 20:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! It's raining cakes for Abrar Qazi as his birthday is being celebrated on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Evil! Pakhi crushes Sai’s happiness with a refusal
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Everyone’s busy with the wedding, Asur plans something big
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly- world.  Also read:...
Hot and Sexy! Karishma Tanna will leave you awestruck in these sexy Bralettes and Bikinis
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
Shocking! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey gets mobbed by his fans; check out his reaction
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
Latest Video