Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’

Recently, Mona Singh, who portrayed Jassi in one of the most recognizable shows in India, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, got sentimental when discussing the show. The actress made some stunning revelations in an interview, including the fact that none of her co-stars knew how she really looked and that she was legally obligated to keep her true identity a secret.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:15
Mona

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, said that she was legally required to maintain her anonymity and that her co-stars were unaware of her real appearance. She also revealed that she was prohibited from getting cosmetic procedures done and had to reside in a hotel to hide her identity from the media.

Recently, Mona Singh, who portrayed Jassi in one of the most recognizable shows in India, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, got sentimental when discussing the show. The actress made some stunning revelations in an interview, including the fact that none of her co-stars knew how she really looked and that she was legally obligated to keep her true identity a secret.

Also read: Exciting! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’s Mona Singh to make a TV comeback? Here’s what the actress said

She also talked openly about the popular show's appeal and the sacrifices she had to make for it.

Mona remarked on the same and stated, "Contracts were very strict at that point of time. I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life or who I am or what my name is? The first ever award that I bagged for the show was as Jasmeet Walia and I did not get it as Mona Singh. I used to wonder when people get to know me and look at me. But it was another high to be Jassi as the show was very popular. There were many restrictions like none of the actors knew how I looked even my Jassi Jaisi... actors did not know at that point how I looked in real life."

She also revealed that the show's producers had placed her in a hotel in order to hide her true identity. She said, "Press, media had challenged back then that they would reveal my real identity, my address and how I look in real life. The channel also freaked out and they got me out of my house and asked me to stay at a hotel. I had to stay at a hotel, my cars would change and I would always get ready in my Jassi look in my hotel and would then go to my set."

Additionally, Mona was forbidden from receiving any cosmetic procedures. She mentoned, "I was not allowed to do waxing, no threading, no eyebrows and they would stick more hair on my face. I was not allowed to bleach my face. These were the too many restrictions that I was asked to follow to match up to Jassi."

Also read: Amazing! Actress Mona Singh returns to the showbiz with THIS project featuring actor Rohit Roy

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- E-times

Mona Singh MONA SINGH FANS MONA SINGH MOVIES kafas SonyLIV Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS OTT NEWS SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new south actors Ott actress Bollywood fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/08/2023 - 22:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, an actor best known for her role in "The Archies," claimed on Wednesday that her parents,...
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
MUMBAI: Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing...
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated reality TV programs is Bigg Boss 17. The third season of Salman Khan, which is...
Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’
MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin,...
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
MUMBAI: The actress Tina Datta discussed her unique relationship with the city while recently visiting Ahmedabad. After...
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
MUMBAI: Sapna Sikarwar is widely recognized as Kashmira from the Star Bharat series May I Come In Madam and is known...
Recent Stories
Suhana Khan
Inspiring! Suhana Khan calls her parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as the biggest source of Guidance and Inspiration; says ‘My biggest source……’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Uorfi
What! Uorfi Javed opens up on earning money from sexualization, “This is nothing new. Films and directors have done this for ages”
Akanksha
Must read! Check out past contestants of Bigg Boss who lost control and ended with excessive PDA
Tina
Shocking! Tina Datta reveals reason to ‘sworn off reality shows’ for the time being; Says ‘Honestly, I think that's not my thing...’
Sapna
Fantastic! Sapna Sikarwar talks about the difference between a comedy actor and a daily soap actor; Says ‘Doing comedy is a difficult job….’
KUMAR SANU
Woah! 'Talent is the most important factor', Kumar Sanu on his 'more gossip, more TRP' comment
RAHUL VAIDYA
Woah! Rahul Vaidya rewatches his favourite Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for the '300th time', guess the film