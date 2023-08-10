Shocking! Mona Singh reveals not allowed to open up her true identity during the popular show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin; Says ‘I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life’

MUMBAI: In a recent interview, Mona Singh, who played Jassi in the well-known Indian TV series Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, said that she was legally required to maintain her anonymity and that her co-stars were unaware of her real appearance. She also revealed that she was prohibited from getting cosmetic procedures done and had to reside in a hotel to hide her identity from the media.

Recently, Mona Singh, who portrayed Jassi in one of the most recognizable shows in India, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, got sentimental when discussing the show. The actress made some stunning revelations in an interview, including the fact that none of her co-stars knew how she really looked and that she was legally obligated to keep her true identity a secret.

Also read: Exciting! Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin’s Mona Singh to make a TV comeback? Here’s what the actress said

She also talked openly about the popular show's appeal and the sacrifices she had to make for it.

Mona remarked on the same and stated, "Contracts were very strict at that point of time. I couldn't tell anyone how I looked in real life or who I am or what my name is? The first ever award that I bagged for the show was as Jasmeet Walia and I did not get it as Mona Singh. I used to wonder when people get to know me and look at me. But it was another high to be Jassi as the show was very popular. There were many restrictions like none of the actors knew how I looked even my Jassi Jaisi... actors did not know at that point how I looked in real life."

She also revealed that the show's producers had placed her in a hotel in order to hide her true identity. She said, "Press, media had challenged back then that they would reveal my real identity, my address and how I look in real life. The channel also freaked out and they got me out of my house and asked me to stay at a hotel. I had to stay at a hotel, my cars would change and I would always get ready in my Jassi look in my hotel and would then go to my set."

Additionally, Mona was forbidden from receiving any cosmetic procedures. She mentoned, "I was not allowed to do waxing, no threading, no eyebrows and they would stick more hair on my face. I was not allowed to bleach my face. These were the too many restrictions that I was asked to follow to match up to Jassi."

Also read: Amazing! Actress Mona Singh returns to the showbiz with THIS project featuring actor Rohit Roy

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

Credit- E-times