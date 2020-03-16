SHOCKING! Munawar Faruqui gets INJURED while shooting for the project; fans shower him with 'Get Well Soon' wishes

He further disclosed that the wound required seven stitches because it was pretty deep. Munawar has returned home after being released from the hospital.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 18:53
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Munawar Faruqui confirms he hasn’t got the offer of Bigg Boss; says “I am waiting for the offer as I would love to do the show; it’s my dream show”

Munawar Faruqui, a stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner who recently released his new stand-up comedy video "Kaala Jaadu," was admitted to the hospital in this city earlier this week. Munawar disclosed on his Instagram Live that he had minor surgery after suffering an injury while filming in Chandigarh.

The comedian received many good wishes from admirers and followers. One fan said, "Get well soon, bhai." Another person wrote, "Allah blesses you, and be careful." Speaking of his most recent video, "Kaala Jaadu," it was just launched on Friday and has already surpassed 1.7 million views in just 20 hours, placing it in the 14th spot on the hot list.

Munawar Faruqui may be on Salman Khan's show soon if all goes as planned, according to reports that the Bigg Boss 16 producers have contacted him.

Rapid recovery is what Munawar Faruqui deserves!

Also read: OMG! Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui break ties with each other as the latter has blocked the former and the reason will shock you

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar
 

