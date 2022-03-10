Shocking! Munawar Faruqui quits social media; the reason will shock you

Munwar is one of the most loved and celebrated personalities of television and now he took on to social media and confessed that he would be quitting social media and his team would be handling his account.

MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes. He took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines, as, during the Lock Upp party, he was seen with his rumoured girlfriend. Fans went gaga over their pictures.

During his stint in Lock Upp, the young lad had confessed that he was married earlier at a very young age and that he has a son from the marriage.

These days he was grabbing the headlines for his participation in Bigg Boss but then he clarified that he wasn’t a part of the show.

The actor now decided to quit social media and revealed that it is a personal reason to quit the platform.

He shared a video and said “ I am quitting social media due to personal reasons and from now on my team will be managing my handle,  I had to take the decision and just want all my fans to take care and stay safe”

This decision has disheartened his fans as he wouldn’t be on social media and they wouldn’t get a chance to interact with them.

Well, when will the actor be back on social media is still a mystery. Until then, the fans are going to miss him.

