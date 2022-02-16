SHOCKING! Nima Denzongpa: Suresh aka Akshay Kelkar slaps Nima aka Surabhi Das, Find the reason why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa is a story of a girl from Sikkim who falls in love with a Marathi guy and moves to a different state to be with him. After a leap of 20 years, Nima has now raised her three daughters while working in the Goenka household.

In the show, Surbhi Das and Akshay Kelkar play the lead roles of Nima and Suresh. Audiences love their chemistry and are in awe of their love story. Recently, Surbhi has shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse that is very hilarious. In the video, we see that Akshay is faking a slap at Surbhi to which her reaction will surprise you.

Check out the video:

We are sure that her reaction will leave you in splits. Though their on-screen chemistry went through lots of ups and downs, they share a great rapport with each other on the sets of Nima Denzonpa.

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Krish opens the handcuff. Nima says I am leaving, I will get this dress drycleaned. Tai says Priyal won’t wear it. You keep it. Krish hugs Nima and cries. Nima says why are you crying. I have to go, everyone is here. Taiji says I missed you so much. I got you so many toys. Krish goes to his room. Virat says please stay. She says I have to go. I can’t stay. He says your next day’s duty has started. Taiji says we will take care of Krisha. Virat says he only stays with Nima, says please stay.

