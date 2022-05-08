Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled for her latest Airport Look

Palak Tiwari has made a huge fan following for herself. She is quite popular for her style statements. However, it seems a section of social media users is not impressed with her latest public appearance.

Palak Tiwari is a fashion diva and often makes heads turn in style with her stunning appearances, while her airport looks too are classy and sassy and she definitely is fashion goals.

However, it seems a section of social media users is not impressed with her latest public appearance.

She got massively trolled for the latest appearance as the netizens got nasty and body shamed her. The Bijlee Bijlee girl was seen at the airport wearing a body-hugging jumpsuit and this outfit of hers didn't get well with the trolls and they badly attacked her.

The users did not stop here. Palak Tiwari was even picked for her features and called a mard face and lizard. The girl never pays attention to the negativity around her and that's what keeps her positive. While the netizens troll Palak Tiwari, her fans are going gaga over her appearance and calling her the most simple and elegant girl in the tinsel town.

Palak Tiwari, who made headlines for hiding her face from the paparazzi after she was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan on a dinner, happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport.

Check out her pic here.

What is your take on Palak Tiwari’s airport look? Do you like her style statements? Tell us in the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

