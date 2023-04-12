Shocking! Paras Chhabra reveals how his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri influenced his mother during his Bigg Boss 13 days; Says ‘She played very well…’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra talked extensively about the show in a recent podcast interview, sharing personal information about his experiences and his mother's claimed manipulation by his ex-girlfriend. Notably, Paras chose to withdraw from the competition at the finals by selecting the money suitcase with ten lakh rupees, rather than competing to win the show.

Also read: Must read! Paras Chhabra breaks silence on ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri's 'no-closure' comment and talks about her kiss with Jad Hadid

Paras Chhabra revealed that his mother was concerned about potential issues arising from his frank and outspoken character, which first made him reluctant to compete in Bigg Boss. Instead, she advised him to concentrate on playing roles. Paras defended his work and her concerns, stating that he needed these kinds of chances to advance both professionally and personally. He eventually convinced his mother, who gave in and wished him luck on the show.

He then said, nevertheless, that his mother was manipulated during his time on Bigg Boss because of the influence of his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. When Paras Chhabra's mother visited Bigg Boss 13 during the family week, she seemed a little angry at him and told him to play the game on his own. When Paras thought back on the episode, he said that his then-girlfriend Akanksha Puri's influence was the reason behind his mother's reaction. Paras claims that Akanksha made his mother anxious and negative, which influenced her views and pushed her to exaggerate during her visit.

Paras mentioned, "Meri mummy se fully connected hai or waha pe Salman ko phone kara ke mere liye bakwas bhi bol rahi hai. She played very well. Mummy influence hogai. Phir mummy ne aakar kaha tha k kya kar raha hai and all." Along with expressing his belief in marriage, Paras declared that he plans to get married as soon as he meets the perfect person.

Also read: Wow! Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, has Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced?

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Spotboye