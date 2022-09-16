SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat DELETES all the pictures he posted with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly on social media

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is currently seen as a contestant on Colors' dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

The actor made an exit from Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa where he played the character of Samar Shah.

Paras' journey in Anupamaa was quite successful. However, his exit from the show was full of controversies.

The actor openly spoke about a lot of things that were going on between the actors on the sets of the show.

We all know that Paras and Rupali Ganguly were inseparable on the sets of Anupamaa.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

In fact, Paras used to refer to Rupali as his mother on the show's set. So what went wrong?

Soon, there were several rumors about all not being well between Paras and Rupali.

However, they kept mum and refused to comment anything on this topic.

But their social media game said it all. Before all this happened, Paras and Rupali used to share so many amazing pictures, videos and reels with each other on Instagram.

The duo had also dedicated so many posts to each other.

They even used to drop cute comments on each other's posts.

But now that the feud is all out in the open, people have realized that things are not the same between the two.

We have now observed that a few days after Paras made an exit from Anupamaa, the actor deleted all the Instagram posts which he shared with Rupali. Yes, you heard it right!

Paras has just two pictures on his Instagram handle which has Rupali in them but along with her, Sudhanshu is also there.

However, the interesting part is that Paras still follows Rupali.

Meanwhile, Rupali has not deleted any pictures or videos she had shared on Instagram with Paras. In fact, Rupali also still follows Paras on social media.

Well, everyone predicted that this might happen as things were not well between them.

However, the viewers fondly miss Paras and Rupali's on-screen and off-screen bonding.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out