Shocking! Paras Kalnawat reveals that the One thing he learnt from the show Anupamaa was that, 'Not every person is good'

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is a popular and well-known actor on television and he is best known for his role of Samar in Anupamaa, which made him a household name.

But recently, he had a fallout with the makers of the show. He exited the show and now he will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 which will go on-air soon.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans bestow a lot of love and support on the actor.

Paras left the previous show on a bitter note and things didn’t end well between the makers and the actor.

The actor soon will be seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he would be showcasing his dancing skills.

The actor in many of his interviews speaks about his exit from the show and about the actors and makers of the show.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked what is the One thing he has learned from the show Anupamaa, to which the actor said, 'Not every person is good'.

Seems like Paras has been hurt by the members who are connected with the show Anupamaa and hence, he said something like this.

The fans are going to miss him as 'Samar' on the show, but they are excited to see him on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Well, Paras has come a long way and we hope he has a great journey on the show.

