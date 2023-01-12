Shocking! Payal Ghosh claims Gautam Gambhir gave her missed calls when she was in a relationship with Irfan Pathan

Following in the footsteps of celebrities like Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha, Rashami Desai is the latest person to break into the cosmetics industry as an entrepreneur. The actress recently debuted a collection of lipsticks, 'Glamveda,' which features some amazing and mind-blowing tones that are sure to turn heads.
Rashami

MUMBAI: For all Rashami Desai lovers, there is a significant and noteworthy update coming soon. The talented actress, who is well-known for her determination and skill as a performing artist in many forms of entertainment, has just accomplished something new.

Also read: First Glimpse of "Tamas" shared by Rashmi Desai gets fans excited

Following in the footsteps of celebrities like as Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha, Rashami Desai is the latest person to break into the cosmetics industry as an entrepreneur. The actress recently debuted a collection of lipsticks, ‘Glamveda,’ which features some amazing and mind-blowing tones that are sure to turn heads.

In the context of the same and her recent journey, Rashami states and we quote, "Well, for me, this was a childhood dream. I never really expressed it in the past as I always believe in doing it first and then talking about it instead of the other way around. This involved a lot of research and finally, after joining hands with the right set of people, I am glad to present this in front of the world for everyone. We started with lipstick shades and slowly, we will move to other products as well. Everything right from the longevity to the safety measures regarding the usage have been monitored before putting out the product. It has been ensured that no harmful ingredients are present that may be hazardous to anyone's skin. I am glad to begin my new journey as an entrepreneur and I hope to receive love and support here as well by creating an impact here."

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! "Journeys are supposed to be like a rollercoaster, I've had my ups and downs, But this time around i have enjoyed myself a lot " Rashmi Desai on her Bigg Boss 15 Journey, her equation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her birthday plans!

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

Credit- Filmibeat

