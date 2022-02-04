EXCLUSIVE! "Journeys are supposed to be like a rollercoaster, I've had my ups and downs, But this time around i have enjoyed myself a lot " Rashmi Desai on her Bigg Boss 15 Journey, her equation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her birthday plans!

MUMBAI: Rashmi Desai is one of the biggest names of Television industry , she shot to fame with her show, 'Uttaran'. She is known for her powerful roles, and her strong opinions, she is known to speak her mind. And that is why maybe she was one of the strongest contestants, on Bigg Boss .

Rashmi who In 2020, made her OTT debut with the short film Tamas. In 2021, Desai made her web debut with Tandoor. She also acted in many Bhojpuri and a few Bollywood films.

Rashmi made her Bigg Boss debut with Season 13, and she went through quite a journey, it was a roller coaster ride, but she did reach the finale.

Rashmi Desai entered the Bigg boss House again but this time as a wild card contestant and still managed to win the ticket finale week. Even though she did not make it to Top 5, but Rashmi's story and journey this season was more appreciated than ever, fans have showered her with a lot of love .

TellyChakkar Exclsuivey spoke to Rashmi Desai where she shared about her journey and expectations, her equation with Devoleenaa and her valentiens and birthday plans.

You entered as a Wild Card on the show , how has your journey in the show been and what were your expectations going in?

Journeys are supposed to be like a rollercoaster, I've had my ups and downs , like I am sure everyone on the show has been. But this time around i have enjoyed myself a lot . And when you look at the show from outside as a viewer it is very different than actually living it, and for my expectations, I did not have any expectations but I did expect a line of respect from people i thought were closer to me. And I realized that i understood people better and my judgement of people was right.

Speaking about your bonds, you and devoleena have had quite a spectacle of relationship. How do you feel about that ?

We are matured and sensible people the situations in the house don't always help, but we have our own differences and different perspectives on how to do things and especially in our choices, we did grow distant but that is my natural nstinct to reserve myself. But that being said if she ever need me , I'll be there for her.

Valentine's day is coming up , do you have any special plans? Also your birthday is coming up anything special ,you expecting ?

Well, I do have plans but those are all centred around my birthday because that comes before Valentines day, and anyway Valentines day every year is just the same and I really avoiding drama of any kind. But i am excited for my birthday , I get to hanout with the people I love an I am really excited about that.

