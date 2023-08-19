Shocking! Payal Rohatgi threatens to file a police complaint against Prince Narula for this shocking reason warns him to stay away from her matters

Payal has lashed out at Prince Narula for stating that he would commit suicide if he was Sangram Sing, she has warned him that in future if he did say anything like that she would file a complaint against him.
Payal Rohatgi

MUMBAI: Payal Rohatgi is a well known actress of television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 2.

Post that she took part in the reality show "Lock Upp Season 1" where she played the game exceptionally well and emerged as the first runner - up of the show.

She was the one contestant on the show who could stand for herself and fight and she never even stepped down when it came to the host Kangana Ranauat.

Currently, she is entertaining the audience and her fans as she vlogs and gives us an insight  to her personal life.

She is quite active on her social media account and gives an update on what she is up to.

The actress seems to be miffed with MTV Roadies Gang Leader  Prince Narula who had said nasty things about her during the "Lock Upp Season 1" show.

Payal shared a video and said "I was watching some episode of Lock Upp and that's  when I came to know certain things that Prince told about me behind my back and its okay because it's a reality show, but this online bullying, how the trolls attack my family and say the worst things and I don't like it. I saw one statement of Price where he said that if he was Sangram Singh he would have committed suicide"

She further said "Prince Narula refrain yourself from talking something like this on a reality show, you won five reality shows from ahead if you say anything like this about anyone then "God" is watching you and karma is watching you, be careful as what you said about me could fall on you, as you said something like this on a reality show where you entered as a wild card entry you knew my graph, my relationship, you knew my past and you made this statement on the show and now I am facing online bullying because of my opinions on BMC rules that is why I am addressing it now"

Payal said "The way the trolls are attacking Sangram that they feel pity for him that he was married me now Prince the statement that you made about my husband and me is going to be addressed and now if again you say something like this I will file a police case against you, just remember that"

It's been quite some time since Lock Upp Season one is over but it seems like this fight is going to go a long way, and it will be interesting to see what Prince has to say in return.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Payal Rohatgi Prince Narula Bigg Boss season 2 Bigg Boss season 9 Colors Voot Salman Khan Shilpa Shetty MTV Roadies Season 19 Sangram Singh Tellychakkar.com
