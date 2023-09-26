Shocking! planning to take approximately 200 outfits inside the Bigg Boss 17 House

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss, one of India's most popular reality programs, is getting ready for its seventeenth season. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hosts the program, which is renowned for its contentiousness. The host of Bigg Boss 17 has been featured in teaser videos, which have increased public anticipation.

This year's theme for the different seasons is "Dil, Dimaag aur Dum" (Heart, intellect, and strength). One of the top names in show business rumored to appear on the reality program is Smart Jodi (Pair), which consists of Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Armaan Malik, wife Payal Malik and Kritika Malik to participate in the show

The participants on Bigg Boss are put in difficult situations, which brings out all the different facets of each person's personality. The candidates have the chance to show off their sense of style and fashion meter, even if the show is notorious for its controversy and physically demanding assignments. According to reliable sources of popular news portal, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently out shopping for stylish and cozy clothing for their time in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Take A Look:-

The source said, "The duo has been out hopping from store to store to get outfits that match their comfort and style. They have purchased 200 outfits and plan on not repeating their clothes." Additionally, it has been said that Vicky will undergo two alterations per day, while the Pavitra Rishta actress will undergo three. Salman Khan, the show's presenter, once pointed out that Hina Khan, the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 11, didn't wear the same outfit on the show.

Regarding Ankita Lokhande, her sense of style is well regarded. She wears everything with style, from those lovely saree drapes to soft ethnic kurtis to sassy western fits. Vicky Jain, on the other hand, has also been seen out and about with his wife looking sharp and assured in his attire.

Bigg Boss 17's most recent promotions stated that the show will debut on October 15 on Sunday at 9 PM. Salman Khan, the show's host, will formally introduce the competitors in style at the big premiere. On weekdays at 10 PM and on weekends at 9 PM, the program will air.

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani to participate in the show together?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla