Shocking! Poonam Pandey reveals that Munawar and Anjali’s relationship was fake says “ I was shocked that post the show they didn’t talk and how the equation changed”

MUMBAI: Poonam Pandey is a very popular internet sensational star and she is known for sharing controversial videos.

Recently she was seen as the participant in the reality show “Lock Upp” where she did play the game very well and reached the final week.

Even the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor had one said that she is a strong contestant and that she does see her as one of the finalists.

Recently in an interview Poonam had spoken about Munawar and Anjali’s friendship where she did call their bond fake.

Poonam said “Both are my close friends, but the bond that they shared on the show was so fake. I mean to begin with Munawar had a girlfriend outside and so did Anjali. I can say that for Munawar it was friendship but Anjali did have a soft comer for him the bond that they shared was special and something more than friendship. But when I came out of the house I was shocked to see the change in equation and that made me think even more about their relationship”

Munawar and Anjali were thick friends in the house and even the audience did think that they were dating each other and their pair became very famous outside the game.

But then later on when Munawar had confessed about his wedding and having a child that’s when Anjali changed a stance and said that Munawar is only her good friend and nothing else though the audience and the contestants did think that the bond they shared was more than friendship.

Well, now post the show both have moved on with their respective partners and are happy in their lives.

