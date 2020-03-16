Shocking! Popular TV actress found dead at her rented home

According to the reports, popular Odia television actor Rashmirekha Ojha has left this world. The actress breathed her last at her rented home in Bhubaneswar's Nayapalli area.

MUMBAI: According to the reports, popular Odia television actor Rashmirekha Ojha has left this world.

The actress breathed her last at her rented home in Bhubaneswar's Nayapalli area. As per news agency PTI, her father alleged that her live-in partner, Santosh Patra, had a role to play in her death.

ALSO READ: Leading Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in Hyderabad

The report, citing a senior police officer, said that a case of unnatural death has been registered in the matter. According to the DCP, the 23-year-old actor was found dead 'on the night of June 18'. "The police are waiting for her post-mortem report to arrive. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide as she left behind a note stating that no one was responsible for her death,” the DCP added.

Rashmirekha's father told reporters that he was informed about his daughter's death by Santosh. He said, "Our calls to her on Saturday went unanswered. Later, Santosh broke the news to us. We came to know from the landlord of the house that Santosh and Rashmi lived as husband-wife. We had no idea about that.”

The actress hailed from Jagatsinghpur district in the state. She shot to fame in the Odia telly world with her role in the daily show Kemiti Kahibi Kaha. Rashmirekha's death comes a few weeks post 21-year-old Bengali actor Bidisha De Majumdar was found dead at her Kolkata apartment. Police entered her house by breaking open the door on May 25 and later ordered a probe, as per a PTI report. Her body was sent to a Kolkata hospital for postmortem.

May her soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: Sad! Youtuber Shiv 'Reaction King' commits suicide

