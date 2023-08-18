Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee thought of committing suicide due to harrasment by BF Rahul Singh: Court

MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away on April 1, 2016. According to the reports, she died due to suicide. Notably, many friends of the actress had also claimed that her boyfriend Rahul was violent with Pratyusha. On the other hand, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee are still fighting to get justice for their daughter.

A court in Mumbai has now observed that constant harassment by BF Rahul Singh made Pratyusha think of committing suicide. The court rejected the discharge application of Singh. The court noted that ‘physical, emotional and financial harassment and exploitation’ by Rahul Singh pushed the deceased to suicide. The court said that the fact that Singh did not take any steps to reduce the late actress’s suffering makes him responsible for abetment of suicide.

Based on the case filed by Pratyusha’s mother, a case was registered against Singh, who is an actor and an event organiser by profession, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Advocate Shreyansh Mithare who filed the discharge plea of Singh, said his client was falsely implicated on grounds of ‘personal vendetta with an ulterior motive’.

Pratyusha was found hanging from a fan in her Goregaon apartment, which left the Tv industry and her fans in shock. Her ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was previously accused of her death but now in an interview with a news portal said he was deeply affected by her death and has claimed he knows why she was found hanging from a fan.

