Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee thought of committing suicide due to harrasment by BF Rahul Singh: Court

A court in Mumbai has now observed that constant harassment by BF Rahul Singh made Pratyusha think of committing suicide.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 13:41
Pratyusha Banerjee

MUMBAI: Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away on April 1, 2016. According to the reports, she died due to suicide. Notably, many friends of the actress had also claimed that her boyfriend Rahul was violent with Pratyusha. On the other hand, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee are still fighting to get justice for their daughter.

Also Read- Shocking! Pratyusha Banerjee’s boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh claims that the Balika Vadhu actress’s death wasn’t suicide

A court in Mumbai has now observed that constant harassment by BF Rahul Singh made Pratyusha think of committing suicide. The court rejected the discharge application of Singh. The court noted that ‘physical, emotional and financial harassment and exploitation’ by Rahul Singh pushed the deceased to suicide. The court said that the fact that Singh did not take any steps to reduce the late actress’s suffering makes him responsible for abetment of suicide. 

Based on the case filed by Pratyusha’s mother,  a case was registered against Singh, who is an actor and an event organiser by profession, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

Also Read- Pratyusha Banerjee commits suicide

Advocate Shreyansh Mithare who filed the discharge plea of Singh, said his client was falsely implicated on grounds of ‘personal vendetta with an ulterior motive’. 

Pratyusha was found hanging from a fan in her Goregaon apartment, which left the Tv industry and her fans in shock. Her ex-boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was previously accused of her death but now in an interview with a news portal said he was deeply affected by her death and has claimed he knows why she was found hanging from a fan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-FreePressJournal

Rahul Singh Pratyusha Banerjee Balika Vadhu Hum Hain Na Sasural Simar Ka Comedy Classes TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 13:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! A whole new cast to be introduced as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai heads for a 20-year leap?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive and breaking update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top...
BREAKING! END of Abhira's track in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda likely to QUIT the show?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of providing all the latest and juicy gossips from the world of...
Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a 20-year leap?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive and breaking update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Solid Stand! Isha stands for what’s right, Yashwant furious
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that...
Imlie Promo Review: must read! The new leap promises to keep the brand of Imlie fresh, in a bolder setting, but is rough around the edges!
MUMBAI:  Imlie is one of the top shows and always does well with the ratings.  Gul Khan and Karishma Jain are the...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Jawan Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer looks like a proper massy entertainer
Latest Video
Related Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Breaking! A whole new cast to be introduced as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai heads for a 20-year leap?
eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
BREAKING! END of Abhira's track in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda likely to QUIT the show?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Breaking! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai headed for a 20-year leap?
Ayushi Khurana
EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show
IMlie Promo
Imlie Promo Review: must read! The new leap promises to keep the brand of Imlie fresh, in a bolder setting, but is rough around the edges!
Karanveer Mehra
EXCLUSIVE! Karanveer Mehra on working with Rajan Shahi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I am so glad that I have carved a niche where he can call me and say that I will be doing this role