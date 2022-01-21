SHOCKING! Priya meets with a TRAGIC accident while saving Ram, the latter FINALLY says 'I LOVE YOU' taking her in his arms in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a high voltage drama and major twist in the story.

In the previous episodes, we saw how Ram investigates about Akki after Vedika brainwashes him.

Ram comes to know that Akki has lied to him and he gets furious.

Here Vedika is happy that her plan is successful and then she calls Shubham to find out about Anjali.

Meanwhile, Anjali meets Priya at her office and she comes to know that Shubham is behind all these conspiracies.

Amid all this, Anjali and Akki will be caught red-handed at the cafe.

Shubham will blast Akki and Shivina will be in tears.

A major showdown will happen when Ram and Priya will also come there.

And now, as the show heads for some interesting track, the makers gear up for a tragic incident.

As per the latest promo, Ram will get a very big shock in his life.

Priya will risk her life to save Ram and meet with an accident as she gets hit by a truck.

Ram will be shattered seeing Priya's head bleeding and he will burst into tears.

Ram will finally confess his love to Priya in that state.

Take a look:

Will Ram be able to save Priya and once again confess his love to her? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

