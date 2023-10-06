Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta finally break silence about their wedding; read to know more

Priyanka and Ankit are two of the most loved couples of television and today, they have a massive fan following. Recently, while interacting with the media, both the actors broke silence on their marriage rumors.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 16:57
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their chemistry in everyday the serial Udaariyaan, which went through a generational leap. Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show post that. 

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game together. The audience loved their game and were happy to watch them together.

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews, post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

In spite of their differences in thoughts, the two remained friends and today, they are considered as one of the most loved on – screen couples. 

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek)

In some of the events recently, when they were interacting with the media, they were asked about the wedding rumors that are going around.

To which, Ankit replied saying “Don’t you all like us this way? We are so happy the way we are. Why is the topic of marriage coming up again and again?”

Well, the rumored couple did seem to get irritated at one point as this question about their marriage was blown out of proportion. They have made it clear to the fans and audience that they are only good friends, but the fans seem to be in denial.

The fans are waiting to watch their Fateh and Tejo back on screen.

Today, they are considered as one of the most iconic couples on television and their pair is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”)

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Voot Colors Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Bollywood debut Ankit Gupta Udaariyaan TellyChakkar
Like
4
Love
2
Haha
67
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 16:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Shot Taken! Ghazal takes a dig at Dua on the dining table
MUMBAI:Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Upcoming Drama! Heena comes to know Ghazal lacks in THIS skill
MUMBAI:  Rabb Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife....
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show
MUMBAI:Addhyayan Summan is an actor and a singer. He was last seen in the OTT series Inspector Avinash and his...
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Nok-Jhok! Radha’s cute drama to make Mohan subtly understand her demand
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
MUMBAI:Inaamulhaq is currently busy garnering praises for his performance in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film has done...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: OMG! Ram takes Priya on a romantic date
MUMBAI:  Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reali
Exclusive! Addhyayan Summan wants THIS contestant to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; reveals why he couldn’t participate in the reality show
Ada Khan
Naagin actress Ada Khan on joining Sony Sab's Wagle Ki Duniya, "When they approached me to be part of the show, I instantly said yes."
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan and Divyanka Tripathi to join the show mid – way? Read to know more
ASHLESHA SAVANT
Wow! Ashlesha Savant reveals how Apara Mehta helped her during the show 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as she unites with her for 'Anupamaa' after many years
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor Yogesh Tripathi says working with producers Binaiferr Kohli and Sanjay Kohli for 15 years has been amazing: They’re like a family
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show : What! Archana Puran Singh skips a heartbeat as RJ Naved plays this dangerous prank on her