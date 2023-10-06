Shocking! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta finally break silence about their wedding; read to know more

MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their chemistry in everyday the serial Udaariyaan, which went through a generational leap. Ankit and Priyanka's characters were no longer part of the show post that.

Today, they have a massive fan following who bestow a lot of love and support to them.

They both were seen in the reality show Bigg Boss, where they played the game together. The audience loved their game and were happy to watch them together.

On the show, Priyanka was quite vocal about her feelings, but Ankit was very clear that he doesn’t want to get into a serious relationship. That’s what he said in all of his interviews, post his eviction from Bigg Boss.

In spite of their differences in thoughts, the two remained friends and today, they are considered as one of the most loved on – screen couples.

(ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I think that Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are in a relationship and I feel Priyanka has a high chance of winning the show” - Krushna Abhishek)

In some of the events recently, when they were interacting with the media, they were asked about the wedding rumors that are going around.

To which, Ankit replied saying “Don’t you all like us this way? We are so happy the way we are. Why is the topic of marriage coming up again and again?”

Well, the rumored couple did seem to get irritated at one point as this question about their marriage was blown out of proportion. They have made it clear to the fans and audience that they are only good friends, but the fans seem to be in denial.

The fans are waiting to watch their Fateh and Tejo back on screen.

Today, they are considered as one of the most iconic couples on television and their pair is loved by one and all.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary breaks her silence on dating Ankit Gupta; says “When he is clear that he doesn’t want marriage and doesn't want to get into a relationship so nothing is possible, we are good friends and will continue to be for life”)