Shocking! Rajan Shahi reveals how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors have troubled him and how the fans only know one side of story

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi started his career in 1993 as an assistant director. In 1999, he made his directorial debut with the series Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi. He then went on to direct series like Jassi Jaissi Koi NahinKareena Kareena, Reth, Mamtaa, Millee, Virasaat and Saathi Re.

Thereafter he worked as a series director for Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and Maayaka.

Eventually, he became a television producer and started his own production company in 2007.

His first series as producer was Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai on Star Plus, followed by Shital Tai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chand Chupa Badal Mein and Tere Sheher Mein and Anupama on Star Plus.

Currently, he is ruling the rooster on television with his serials like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which are the top two shows on television and have huge BARC ratings.

The ace producer recently while interacting with the media has revealed about how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had troubled him and the reason why they left the show.

The producer said “ If I tell you the names of the people who troubled me on the sets and what all they did, but no one wants to hear their story. How at night they have been worried and how they have troubled to the core. But when we speak up then everyone gears up against us and pounces on us and tells us we also work hard and so do you. We don’t sleep the whole night, we do editing till 3 am and even the writers are up”

He further said “Everyone works hard in a daily soap, not only the actors who are the faces of the serial. Yes, there are some people who are the same in front of the media and behinds too, fans are sometimes biased as they feel what the actor is saying is right and what we are saying is only giving a clarification and they are popular actors so what they say is right only which is very wrong”

Well, seems like the actors on the show have given a tough time to the producer and now he has come out and spoken his heart out.

