Shocking! Rakhi Sawant breaks down as she is worried for Sajid Khan and says, “Please leave that man alone let him live, you’ll are pushing him to commit suicide"

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

Recently, the new season of Bigg Boss has begun and one of the reasons its grabbing the headlines is director Sajid Khan’s participation in the show, where the show has received a lot of flak and the audiences have demanded that he be removed from the show.

Owing to thi, Rakhi while interacting with the media said, “Please leave Sajid Sir alone. Let him live his life. The way people are behind him, am scared that he will commit suicide. Please let him live and play the game peacefully. It’s not the right place for him to be in.”

Well, since the show started, she has been vocal about how she supports the director and she believes that she would want to give him a chance to prove himself.

