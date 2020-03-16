Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals that her marriage will take place in Bigg Boss 16 house says “My Nikkah will take place in the house and Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will do the arrangements”

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, Adil.

Yesterday, we had reported how she was upset with Adil considering that he hadn’t come and met her but then things were fine with them as Adil then came and met her.

Time and again Rakhi has been questioned about her marriage with Adil and that’s when recently she spoke about the face of being married to Adil in the Bigg Boss house.

Where the actress said “You never know, I and Adil might get married in the Bigg Boss house, if we are offered the show we will go ahead about it, and might get married in the Bigg Boss house you never know. Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will do all the arrangements”

Well, there is no doubt that Rakhi and Adil are one of the most loved couples of television and they have a massive fan following.

