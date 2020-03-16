Must Read! Everything you need to know about Rakhi Sawant’s boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari

In this article, we bring to you some interesting facts about Roshina Delavari who is supposedly the ex-GF of Adil Khan.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly town.

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

 

Her connection with Ritesh was a topic of discussion, but later on, they parted ways on a bitter note.

 

These days she is dating Adil Khan Durrani and their PDA has sought everyone’s attention.

 

But in the midst of the chaos, Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari has taken a dig at Rakhi Sawant by commenting, “I don’t know how a WOMAN could tell so many lies and not feel bad about it. Only because of publicity.”

Have a look at what she said!

On the other hand, Rakhi claims that Roshina is his EX-GF.

But in this article, we also bring to you some interesting facts about Roshina Delavari who is supposedly the ex-GF of Adil Khan.

Born in Mysore, Roshina celebrates her birthday on 25th May 1992.  By profession, she is a doctor in the stream of Indian clinical pharmacy.

She is dating Adil for four years and supposedly she is even married.

Roshina is an animal lover and she loves clicking photos wherever she goes.

She is seen drinking often at various events as well.

