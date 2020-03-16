Wow! Adil did this shocking thing with Rakhi Sawant as they clicked photos with fans

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

( ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/oops-outfit-of-rakhi-sawant-garners-hilarious-reactions-netizens-2203 )

We have seen very often how the actress broke down in front of the media while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life.

The actress introduced the love of her life through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super hot and happy.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

Yesterday, we did see how Rakhi had come out and told how upset she was that she couldn’t meet her husband Adil and that she wouldn’t call or message him thus hinting at a break-up with him.

Once again last night she put a video out informing all her fans that Adil is back and she is going to receive him at the airport.

In a recent video, one can see how Rakhi welcomed Adil with rose petals at the airport and they also clicked pictures with fans.

While there were clicking Adil even kissed Rakhi and declared his love for her.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/oh-no-rakhi-sawant-furious-fan-reason-22021 )