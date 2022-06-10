Shocking! Rakhi Sawant talks about threatening messages and calls Adil ex-girlfriend does with the couple

MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she won the audience's hearts.

She entered BB15 as a wild card entry and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She then grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband, Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show. But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

We have seen that very often the actress broke down in front of the media, while remembering Ritiesh, her ex-husband, and said how much she loved him and how hurt she was.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she found the love of her life, Adil. The actress introduced her new love through a video call while interacting with the media and looked super-hot and happy.

Earlier we had reported how Adil’s family was against Rakhi and his relationship as his parents are quite particular about the clothes that she wears and we did see how Rakhi has also spoken about it.

In a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant reveals how Adil’s ex-girlfriend threatened him about committing suicide and much more.

The actress said “Adil ex-girlfriend keeps calling and messaging him and telling him that if he doesn’t return then she would commit suicide and there was a time when Adil had to literally send people to her house to check on her and nothing had happened to her and she was all good”

She further said “ I am scared what if she does anything and then the blame will come on my Adil today girls put so much of fake cases. She also keeps messaging me and tells me to leave him and all but now I have blocked her and she wouldn’t be able to message me anymore”

Seems, like Adil and Rakhi are battling with the past and they will come out of it gracefully.

But there is no doubt that the two are an adorable couple and the fans love watching them together.

