SHOCKING! Ram burns the contract papers signed by Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that started airing more than a month ago is witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story.

The viewers recently saw Ram and Priya's wedding celebrations and all the drama that went on amid all that.

However, it seems things are not going to be easy for both of them post-wedding.

And now, the makers are gearing up for Akshay and Shivina's wedding track.

Well, we all know that Ram and Priya's wedding track went on quite long.

The viewers were left at the edge of the seat with each and every episode.

The audiences have seen a lot in the past few episodes.

And now that Ram and Priya are married, the viewers can expect constant nok-jhok and a lot of adorable moments between the two.

As per the latest promo, Ram and Priya's relationship seems to already get better.

Priya will gift Ram a frame with a nice slice of life quote.

Well, Ram will go one step ahead to prove his loyalty towards Priya and their marriage.

He will burn the contract papers that takes Priya by surprise.

Take a look:

While Ram and Priya are constantly trying to understand each other, the several layers in their characters are slowly opening up.

Well, the viewers can expect more such beautiful moments in the episodes ahead.

