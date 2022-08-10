Shocking! Rashami Desai gives a sassy reply to her fan who asked her if she has a daughter

Rashami is a known personality of the television industry and she has a massive fan following. Recently, she took the Q and A round with her fans on social media and gave a sassy reply to a fan who asked her about her daughter.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 17:22
daughter

MUMBAI :Rashami Desai is huge in the entertainment industry and she has been around for more than a decade.

The actress rose to fame with her role as Uttaran where she essayed the role of Tapasya Thakur and became a household name, she was also seen in the successful serial Dil Se Dil Tak.

Post that she has been part of the most successful reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 where she was the finalist of the show and post that she was seen in Bigg Boss 15 where she had come as the challenger.

She was also part of movies like Dabangg 2, Pappu Ke Pyar Ho Gail etc and today she has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous

The actress is quite active on social media and she does keep her fans and well wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Recently she took the Q and A round where one of her fans asked her about the certain reports that suggested she had a daughter, and the actress gave a sassy reply.

She said that there is no truth to this news and she likes children and her brother has two children and she loves them a lot and takes them as her own children and she is in a happy place.

Well, there is no doubt that today Rashami is a known personality and is having so many fans who keep bestowing a lot of love and support on her.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai to have a dance off, who's going to win?

 

 

Rashami Desai Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 13 Reality show Dil Se Dil Tak Dabangg 2 Salman Khan Voot Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 17:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?
MUMBAI:   Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
MUMBAI:    Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been audience's go-to for entertainment. The...
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Sahiba listens to Seerat’s message to Garry
MUMBAI:    Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 16 is just one week away from its finale of the show, and finally a winner will be announced.This...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences
Latest Video
Related Stories
NACH BALIYE SEASON
Nach Baliye Season 10 : Exclusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Sheikh to particiape in the show?
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows
Exclusive! Sai Ketan Rao talks about fans being an integral part of his journey and his character on the show Chashni, “He knows what he is doing, but he acts dumb because he has to achieve something”!
BARC
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama finally their love story comes to an end
Anupamaa : Big Twist! Anuj to divorce Anupama, their love story comes to an end
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how , Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Man
Entertainment Ki Raat – Houseful : Wow! This is how Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shiv Thakare prove that the friendship of the “Mandali” gang is real
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that Fahmaan Khan and she is in love with each other; read to know more
Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses that she and Fahmaan Khan are in love; read to know more