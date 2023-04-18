Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous

MUMBAI :Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil Se Dil Tak which starred Sidharth Shukla. Recently the Bigg Boss 13 fame faced netizens’ wrath after her recent post went viral.

Rashami has a massive fan following and she keeps her fans updated about her life, appearances and photoshoots.

Recently Baba Siddiqui hosted a grand Iftar party where all the big celebs from TV, films and other platforms made their presence felt.

Now, another former Bigg Boss 13 contestant made an entry after Rashami. We are talking about none other than Shehnaaz Gill. In a video we can see as Shehnaaz makes an entry, Rashami sees her and ignores her. Rashami is then seen moving away and begins talking on her phone.

Netizens have now not liked this behavior of Rashami and some are calling her jealous while some are saying she has got an attitude problem. It could be that Shehnaaz has also ignored Rashami. Either ways, the two ladies looked gorgeous.

Check out the video here;



What do you think of Rashami and Shehnaaz ignoring each other ?

Tell us in the comments below.

