Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous

Rashami has a massive fan following and she keeps her fans updated about her life, appearances and photoshoots.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 14:21
Rashami Desai

MUMBAI :Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil Se Dil Tak which starred Sidharth Shukla. Recently the Bigg Boss 13 fame faced netizens’ wrath after her recent post went viral.

Also Read-Lovely! Shehnaaz Gill gives credit to this special person for purchasing her own home in Mumbai; reveals her wish to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo

Rashami has a massive fan following and she keeps her fans updated about her life, appearances and photoshoots. 

Recently Baba Siddiqui hosted a grand Iftar party where all the big celebs from TV, films and other platforms made their presence felt. 

Now, another former Bigg Boss 13 contestant made an entry after Rashami. We are talking about none other than Shehnaaz Gill. In a video we can see as Shehnaaz makes an entry, Rashami sees her and ignores her. Rashami is then seen moving away and begins talking on her phone.

Also Read-Oops! Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai got massively trolled on social media for THIS reason, see reactions

Netizens have now not liked this behavior of Rashami and some are calling her jealous while some are saying she has got an attitude problem. It could be that Shehnaaz has also ignored Rashami. Either ways, the two ladies looked gorgeous. 

Check out the video here;


What do you think of Rashami and Shehnaaz ignoring each other ?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Aajtak 


 

Shehnaaz Gill Rashami Desai Sidharth Shukla Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13 Paras Chhabra Mahira Sharma Vikas Gupta TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 14:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: High Drama! Damayanti’s grand celebration announcement for Swatilekha, Madhumalti skeptical
MUMBAI : Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Katha Ankahee: Oh No! Reet becomes a villain in Katha and Viaan’s love story, along with Teji
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Shocking! Rashami Desai ignores Shehnaaz Gill at a recent event; netizens say former is jealous
MUMBAI :Uttaran fame Rashami Desai is among the top actresses who has been a part of many popular shows including Dil...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu files for Abhir's custody in court
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Dhadak 2
Shocking! "Pehli Wali hit thi Kya" Netizens reacts to the announcement of Dhadak 2
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
Seerat gets teary eyed
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Seerat gets teary eyed, Santosh makes her life hell
Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced
Wow! Post break-up with Paras Chhabra, has Mahira Sharma got her nose pierced?
Big B
Big B returns to host 'KBC' Season 15; registration from April 29
Manmohan Tiwari
Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'
Leaves Barkha and Maya in tension
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anuj and Anupama finally meet; leave Barkha and Maya in tension