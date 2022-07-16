Shocking! Reem Sameer Shaikh misses the CRAZY REUNION of Tujhse Hai Raabta; Amita Choksi has a special message for her

The cast of THR is enjoying their time at Lonavala’s private resort or maybe a villa. Amita took to her social media account and shared a few glimpses of the same.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 14:52
Amita-Reem

MUMBAI: It has been a long time since Zee TV’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta has gone off air. The fan following, the team of the show, and the star cast are all sad due to this. The cast and crew of the family drama wrapped up the shoot on July 29, 2021, in Mumbai city. While on the last day of the shoot, many of them were seen getting emotional as they were saying goodbye to the show and their colleagues. The Zee TV show starred Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, and Poorva Gokhale in the main roles.

Also read: Exclusive! I love to wear western and Indian clothes and love wearing bangles as they look beautiful on a girl's hand: Amita Choksi

After this show, while Reem Sameer Shaikh is currently seen as Paakhi in Colors TV’s show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjaawan 3, Sehban Azim is essaying the role of Yuvaan in Spy Bahu.

Currently, the cast of Tujhse Hai Raabta namely Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhlae, Savita Prabhune, Milind Pathak, Amita Choksi, Rajat Dahiya, Dipika Sikand, and Sheetal Sharma are enjoying their crazy reunion time with each other. The only person who is missing from the scene is Reem.

The cast of THR is enjoying their time at Lonavala’s private resort or maybe a villa.

Amita took to her social media account and shared a few glimpses of the same.

She captioned the glimpses as, “Raabta forever.... @reem_sameer8 u are being missed sweetheart.”

Have a look!

Also read: Sad! As Tujhse Hai Raabta bids adieu to audience, cast members get emotional on last day of shoot

Meanwhile, Reem is spending her “me-time” this way.

Have a look!

Well, what is your take on this?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Reem Sameer Shaikh Tujhse Hai Raabta Sehban Azim amit choksi dipika sikand Rajat Dahiya Zee TV Zee 5 fanaa ishq mein marajwaan Pakhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 14:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Pakhi fears societal taunts post Anu’s arrival
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Nishant Bhat celebrate the milestone of the show in this unique way
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Akshara accuses herself for Abhimanyu’s condition
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Marriage proposal for Aarohi, the family demands dowry
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
MINDBLOWING! Karan Wahi gives a GLIMPSE of his plush vanity from the sets of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya which proves that he prefers working in style
MUMBAI: Karan Wahi made a smashing comeback on small screens after a long time with a lead role in Star Bharat's Channa...
Anupamaa: Betrayed! Kinjal feels neglected after Choti Anu enters Anupama’s life, begins taunting Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
karreena
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Insta post sparks pregnancy rumours, See post
Latest Video