Shocking! Reem Sameer Shaikh misses the CRAZY REUNION of Tujhse Hai Raabta; Amita Choksi has a special message for her

MUMBAI: It has been a long time since Zee TV’s show Tujhse Hai Raabta has gone off air. The fan following, the team of the show, and the star cast are all sad due to this. The cast and crew of the family drama wrapped up the shoot on July 29, 2021, in Mumbai city. While on the last day of the shoot, many of them were seen getting emotional as they were saying goodbye to the show and their colleagues. The Zee TV show starred Reem Shaikh, Sehban Azim, and Poorva Gokhale in the main roles.

After this show, while Reem Sameer Shaikh is currently seen as Paakhi in Colors TV’s show Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjaawan 3, Sehban Azim is essaying the role of Yuvaan in Spy Bahu.

Currently, the cast of Tujhse Hai Raabta namely Sehban Azim, Poorva Gokhlae, Savita Prabhune, Milind Pathak, Amita Choksi, Rajat Dahiya, Dipika Sikand, and Sheetal Sharma are enjoying their crazy reunion time with each other. The only person who is missing from the scene is Reem.

The cast of THR is enjoying their time at Lonavala’s private resort or maybe a villa.

Amita took to her social media account and shared a few glimpses of the same.

She captioned the glimpses as, “Raabta forever.... @reem_sameer8 u are being missed sweetheart.”

Meanwhile, Reem is spending her “me-time” this way.

