Shocking! Reem Sameer Shaikh turns a kid; this is what she does during the shoot

Here is a glimpse of what your favourite actress Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi does while enjoying the evening break time on the sets.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Reem Sameer Shaikh is one of the most beautiful actresses on television. The actress is currently starring as Paakhi in Colors TV's Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. Fans love her performance on the show and her chemistry with co-star Zain Imam. She became well-known for playing Kalyani in the television show Tujhse Hai Raabta. Audiences praised her on-screen chemistry with co-star Sehban Azim.

Reem has appeared as a child artist in shows such as Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Kaurwaki, and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

But fans often do wonder what their favourite actor does during the break time while shooting on the sets. Here is a glimpse of what your favourite actress Reem Sameer Shaikh aka Pakhi does while enjoying the evening break time on the sets.

So, basically, she is seen enjoying Ludo with her onscreen daughter Tara and the rest of the crew members.

She took to her social media and captioned it, “Evening break scenes...”

Have a look!

Talking about her show, there is a lot of high voltage drama awaited in the lives of Pakhi, Agastya, Tara, and Ishaan.

So what is your take on the same?

Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

