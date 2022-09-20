Shocking Revelation! Actress Sandhya Mridul recollects how a filmmaker asked her to do THIS for a film, Scroll down to know more

Actress Sandhya Mridul popular for her roles in Page 3, Socha Na Tha, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Force, Ragini MMS 2 has once revealed that a filmmaker asked her to get a boob job done for a film

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/20/2022 - 17:47
MUMBAI : Actress Sandhya Mridul who is popular for her roles in Page 3 and Saathiya started her career with the popular TV serial, Swabhimaan and was later seen in shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Aashirwad, Koshish-Ek Aasha, and Hubahu.

In a recent interaction, Sandhya revealed the dark side of the glamour world and she was asked to meet the beauty standards of B-town.

Sandhya Mridul talked about the few cruel judgements she heard when she ventured into the film industry. The actress was called vampish and not voluptuous enough. She also recalled how once a filmmaker asked her to get a boob job done for a film. The actress also admitted to padding herself for both films.

It was in 2002 when Sandhya had ventured into films with Yash Raj Films in Saathiya. Her character ‘Dina’ was widely appreciated and got her films like Page 3, Socha Na Tha, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Force, Ragini MMS 2.

On the work front, Sandhya Mridul was last seen in the web series, Tandav

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

Sandhya Mridul Page 3 Socha Na Tha Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd Force Ragini MMS 2
