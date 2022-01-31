Shocking Revelation! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Sunayana Fozdar opens up about the financial instability in the TV

MUMBAI: Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who is currently impressing her fans as Anjali on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been part of the entertainment business for years. The actress first appeared on television in the 2007 show Santaan and since starred in several shows, including Adaalat, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, C.I.D., Qubool Hai and many more.

Sharing that financial instability in the TV has been an old issue and the situation has even worsened because of the pandemic.

Also Read:AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Sony SAB's long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma introduces a LEAP

Talking about the financial stability in the TV industry, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar told Hindustan Times, “I feel that we are talking about the economic crisis now in terms of the TV industry in the pandemic. But that has been a problem for a very long time in the TV industry, way before the pandemic hit us. Hamesha budget nahi hote the, payment ka problem, yeh pehle se hi raha hai.”

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja on working with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: The show is a blessing and it is a dream team for me to work with

Agreeing that the situation has only worsened in the last two years, Sunayana Fozdar added, “Now with so many actors in the market and lesser number of shows since a lot of shows have gone off air, it is difficult.”

Adding that she values having a job during these trying times, Sunayana Fozdar said, “There have been so many layoffs and shows going off-air, every actor has had the time to reflect and value their job so much more than before. We took a lot of things for granted.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah signed off, “I am extremely lucky that I have worked at present.”

Credit: koimoi/Hindustan Times



