Shocking! Rubina Dilaik exposes award shows, says “I cried my heart out and was left heartbroken when I didn’t receive my award for the show which was on top of the TRP ratings”

MUMBAI :Rubina Dilaik has carved a niche for herself in the television industry. The diva has been a part of several projects and is one of the most popular faces on the small screen.



She was earlier seen in Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner of the show. She managed to beat singer Rahul Vaidya, who became the runner-up.

The actress has a massive fan following. Her fans shower her with a lot of love and support.

Rubina became a household name with her performance in the serial “Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”, where she has essayed the character of a transgender.

Post her Bigg Boss journey, she re-joined her show Shakti, where she essayed the role of Soumya. The show went off-air a couple of months ago.

She was last seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where she was seen showcasing her dancing skills.

The actress gave great performances and impressed the judges with her dancing skills. She emerged as the finalist of the show.

Since then, fans miss watching her on screen.

The actress is quite active on social media. She keeps posting about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed how the award functions treated her and how she didn’t get an award.

The actress said, “I remember attending an award function, dressed up really nicely. I was a hundred per cent sure that I would receive the award as the Best Actress, given my serial was on top of the charts that time with a rating of 5.2”.

She further said “When the name was announced, I was shocked as it wasn't mine. I ran to the bathroom and cried my heart out. Later on, the worse happened, when the male lead of the serial received the Best Actor award”.

Well, there is no doubt that many actors in Bollywood and television have spoken about how award shows treat them, even after a lot of hard work and dedication. Today, Rubina has been awarded a lot for her performances in the entertainment industry.

